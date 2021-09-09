UrduPoint.com

CORRECTION - Hurricane Ida Death Toll Rises To 26 Killed Across Louisiana - Health Department

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 03:20 AM

CORRECTION - Hurricane Ida Death Toll Rises to 26 Killed Across Louisiana - Health Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The number of individuals killed in Louisiana as a consequence of Hurricane Ida has risen to 26, the state of Louisiana's Department of Health said on Wednesday.

"Following a full review of cases since Hurricane Ida's landfall and the conclusion of several investigations, the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office has confirmed 11 additional storm-related deaths. This brings the death toll from Hurricane Ida to 26," the Louisiana Health Department said.

Hurricane Ida, which made landfall approximately 10 days ago, caused extensive damage across areas of the Gulf Coast, Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey.

US President Joe Biden has recently visited several of the damaged communities.

Causes of death related to the extreme weather and damage of Hurricane Ida include drowning, falling trees, excessive heat, and carbon monoxide poisoning. The Louisiana Health Department called on the community to be aware of the signs of heat stroke and safely use generators in hopes of avoiding further deaths from overheating and carbon monoxide poisoning.

