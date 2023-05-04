CORRECTION - Indian Foreign Minister Says Discussed With Lavrov Russia-India Cooperation, Other Issues

PANAJI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Thursday that he had discussed with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov cooperation between Russia and India, as well as issues within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the G20.

"Comprehensive review of our bilateral, global and multilateral cooperation with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia.

Appreciated Russia's support for India's SCO presidency. Also discussed issues pertaining to G20 and BRICS," Jaishankar tweeted.

India's Goa is hosting a two-day meeting of the foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states. From May 4-5, the SCO countries' top diplomats will discuss regional and global issues and focus on the preparation for the meeting of the Council of Heads of SCO member states, expected to be held from July 3-4 in New Delhi.