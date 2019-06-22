CORRECTION - International Task Force to Boost Supervision of Iran-Based Financial Entities - Pompeo

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) An international task force will enhance supervision of Iran-based financial entities over Tehran's alleged money laundering, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a statement.

"Today, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) responded to Iran's willful failure to address its systemic money laundering and terrorist financing deficiencies by requiring increased supervision of Iran-based financial institutions.

The Islamic Republic of Iran regularly seeks to use deception and subterfuge to fund its illicit activities, threatening the integrity and security of the international financial system," Pompeo said on Friday.