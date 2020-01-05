UrduPoint.com
CORRECTION - Iraqi Foreign Ministry Summons US Ambassador Over Attack On Soleimani - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 09:00 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2020) The Iraqi Foreign Ministry has summoned the US ambassador to Iraq to hear a protest put forward by the Iraqi government over the US drone attack that killed Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) elite Quds Force and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of an Iraqi Shia militia group, media reported on Sunday.

According to the Al-Arabiya broadcaster, the ambassador was called to respond to complaints by the Iraqi government over the attack near Baghdad International Airport on Friday. Mahdi declared three days of national mourning, which began on Saturday, for the commanders who died in the drone strike.

The ministry slammed Washington's decision to attack a third party on Iraqi soil as a "violation of sovereignty," the media added.

Military spokesman Abdel Karim Khalaf told Sputnik on Saturday that Baghdad decided to limit the activities of US military forces in the immediate aftermath of the attack that took place on Iraqi soil.

The spokesman reiterated that Iraq has the full capability to defend itself and continue operations against the remnants of terrorist cells left in the country.

Soleimani and al-Muhandis were blamed by Washington for organizing demonstrations at the US Embassy in Baghdad on December 31 that resulted in the fence of the compound being set on fire.

US President Donald Trump said the recent strikes were a preemptive, defensive move to prevent war, although later claimed that Washington has identified 52 further Iranian targets at which US forces are ready to strike. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has warned that Tehran will take revenge for what it views to be a heinous crime.

The international community has called for restraint and dialogue in the wake of rising international tensions.

