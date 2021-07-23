UrduPoint.com
CORRECTION - Kremlin On Taliban's Removal From Russia's Banned Organizations' List: No Updates On Issue

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 02:50 PM

CORRECTION - Kremlin on Taliban's Removal From Russia's Banned Organizations' List: No Updates on Issue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that there are no updates on the issue of removing the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) from the country's list of banned organizations.

Peskov was asked what is President Vladimir Putin's opinion on the Taliban and whether there are plans to remove the movement from the list of organizations banned in Russia.

"So far, there are no updates on this matter. If there are any, we will inform you. Surely, the Taliban movement is a solid and powerful enough force operating in Afghanistan. Naturally, is important for us that everything that happens in Afghanistan does not pose a threat to the perimeter of our partners' borders. First of all, Tajikistan, of course," Peskov said.

