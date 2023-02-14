UrduPoint.com

CORRECTION - Major Train Derailment In Texas Leaves One Dead - Fire Dept.

February 14, 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) A train derailed in Houston after it collided with a truck, killing the driver and causing the derailment of multiple rail cars, the East Montgomery County Fire Department said in a statement.

"This morning units were dispatched to a Train vs Truck accident with train derailment of multiple rail cars (16) along Highway 59 in the area of Midline Road," the fire department said on Monday. "Engine 155 arrived on location to find multiple rail cars derailed and one Truck with major damage. Sadly the driver of this truck succumbed to injuries sustained in this wreck."

The fire department said there is no threat to the public from the derailed rail cars.

The Woodlands Fire Department said in a separate statement that it was working to identify the contents of the train cars and to mitigate any issues.

A train derailment earlier this month in Ohio led authorities to burn hazardous materials inside tanker cars to preempt an explosion.

Three days after the derailment on February 3, authorities burned vinyl chloride inside five tanker cars, which released hydrogen chloride and phosgene. The US Environmental Protect Agency said tests indicate the surrounding air and water are safe for residents. However, residents near the site of the incident have since complained of feeling ill and noted animals getting sick and fish dying in bodies of water.

