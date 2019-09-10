CORRECTION - Medvedev, Li Keqiang to Meet in September, Agenda Under Discussion - Chinese Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will hold a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Li Keqiang, this month, while an exact date and agenda of the talks are currently being agreed upon, newly appointed Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told Sputnik.

"In September of this year, the 24th regular meeting of China's and Russia's heads of governments will take place. Right now, the two sides are discussing the agenda, as well as the date and location of the meeting. The foreign ministries of the two countries will release all the relevant information in due time," Zhang said.

The ambassador added that the prime ministers of Russia and China planned to "solve some current issues" and would outline key directions of bilateral cooperation.

"During the meeting, a range of important bilateral documents on cooperation will be signed," the Chinese ambassador told Sputnik.

According to Zhang, the two countries' investment, energy and bilateral humanitarian cooperation commissions will hold meetings ahead of the talks between Medvedev and Li.