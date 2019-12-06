CORRECTION - Moscow Court Gives Student Egor Zhukov 3-Year Suspended Sentence Over Inciting Extremism

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) A court in Moscow ruled on Friday that Egor Zhukov, a student and a video blogger, should receive three years of suspended sentence over charges of inciting extremism in his YouTube videos, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

In addition, Zhukov is banned from managing websites in the internet for the next two years.

Prosecutors had asked for a four-year prison sentence.

The student refused to plead guilty to charges.

Zhukov was detained in early August on suspicion of involvement in unrest in Moscow. However, the investigation on this was later stopped. Instead, Zhukov was charged with publicly inciting extremism. The court released him from pre-trial detention and allowed to stay at home.

Moscow saw several unauthorized rallies in July and August organized by would-be candidates for the city council.