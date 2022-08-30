CORRECTION - Moscow Will Surely Respond to EU Visa Ban If Brussels Imposes Restriction - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) Moscow will surely deliver its response based on its interests in case of the EU imposing a visa ban for Russians, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"This (the possible visa ban) is a very serious decision that can be directed directly against our citizens, and, of course, such decisions cannot remain unanswered, this is understandable.

But, I repeat once again, in any case, delivering response, we will do it in such a way that it best suits our interests and protects the interests of our citizens," Peskov told reporters.

Brussels and individual European countries show an "absolute lack of reason," the official added.