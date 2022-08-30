UrduPoint.com

CORRECTION - Moscow Will Surely Respond To EU Visa Ban If Brussels Imposes Restriction - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2022 | 03:00 PM

CORRECTION - Moscow Will Surely Respond to EU Visa Ban If Brussels Imposes Restriction - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) Moscow will surely deliver its response based on its interests in case of the EU imposing a visa ban for Russians, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"This (the possible visa ban) is a very serious decision that can be directed directly against our citizens, and, of course, such decisions cannot remain unanswered, this is understandable.

But, I repeat once again, in any case, delivering response, we will do it in such a way that it best suits our interests and protects the interests of our citizens," Peskov told reporters.

Brussels and individual European countries show an "absolute lack of reason," the official added.

Related Topics

Moscow Visa Best

Recent Stories

PCB optimistic Shaheen will regain his complete fi ..

PCB optimistic Shaheen will regain his complete fitness before T20 World Cup

36 minutes ago
 Daska by-poll rigging case:Firdous excuses herself ..

Daska by-poll rigging case:Firdous excuses herself from appearance before ECP

2 hours ago
 Abduction of 11 years old girl: Hanjarwal police ..

Abduction of 11 years old girl: Hanjarwal police directed to recover victim til ..

2 hours ago
 COAS to visit flood affectees areas in Swat

COAS to visit flood affectees areas in Swat

3 hours ago
 '2022 Pakistan Floods Response Plan’ being launc ..

'2022 Pakistan Floods Response Plan’ being launched today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.