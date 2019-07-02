UrduPoint.com
Number Of People Injured By Blast On Mexican Hydrocarbon Pipeline Rises To 3 - Reports

CORRECTION - Number of People Injured by Blast on Mexican Hydrocarbon Pipeline Rises to 3 - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) The number of people, who were injured on Monday by a blast on a Pemex hydrocarbon pipeline in the Mexican city of Celaya, Guanajuato state, has risen to three, while one more person remains missing, local media reported.

The blast occurred on early Monday when workers, who were cleaning up a river in the southern part of the city, damaged the Pemex pipeline with a bulldozer. The incident resulted in an explosion and a heavy fire. According to earlier media reports, the incident left two people dead.

The fire is underway but the situation is under full control of firefighters, the Universal media outlet reported, citing Celaya Mayor Elvira Paniagua Rodriguez.

Pemex has reportedly suspended pumping in the damaged pipeline.

Another pipeline explosion happened on January 18 at Mexico's major Tuxpan-Tula pipeline and was caused by so-called huachicoleros, criminals who specialize in illegally tapping pipelines to steal fuel. That explosion claimed 135 lives.

More Stories From World

