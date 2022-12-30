UrduPoint.com

CORRECTION - Prosecutors Launch Probe Into US Congressman Santos for Allegedly Faking Resume - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) US Federal prosecutors have launched an investigation into Congressman-elect George Santos for allegedly faking parts of his professional background during the congressional election campaign, NBC news reported, citing a law enforcement source.

Federal prosecutors from the Eastern District of New York are launching the second known probe concerning Santos, the newly elected Republican representative, the report said on Thursday.

Earlier in the week, the incoming congressman admitted to faking and exaggerating claims about his educational and work history reported on his resume.

The investigation is in the early stages, with prosecutors examining Santos' finances from his congressional campaign for potential irregularities, the report said.

In addition to fabricating portions of his professional background, Santos is alleged to have lied about his heritage, having stated on his website that his mother was Jewish with relatives who fled from the Nazis.

However, Santos says he never claimed to be Jewish, instead arguing he is Catholic, adding that he was "Jew-ish" due to information he learned about his maternal family's background.

Santos says the scandal will not deter him from serving his term in the US House of Representatives.

