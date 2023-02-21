MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that his address to the country's Federal Assembly was taking place at a difficult and milestone time for Russia, at a time of radical changes throughout the world.

"I am speaking at a difficult time, we all know it well, a milestone time for our country, at a time of radical, irreversible changes throughout the world, the most important historical events that determine the future of our country and our people, when the enormous responsibility lies with each of us," the president said in his address to Russia's Federal Assembly.