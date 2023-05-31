- Home
CORRECTION - Putin To Meet With Mozambican President On Sidelines Of Russia-Africa Summit- Lavrov
Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2023 | 04:00 PM
MAPUTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on the sidelines of the upcoming Russia-Africa summit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.
The summit will be held in St.
Petersburg in late July.
"We are waiting for a representative delegation of Mozambique headed by President Filipe Nyusi ... a separate bilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia and Mozambique will take place at a forum event," Lavrov told a press conference in Mozambique.