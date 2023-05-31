CORRECTION - Putin to Meet With Mozambican President on Sidelines of Russia-Africa Summit- Lavrov

MAPUTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on the sidelines of the upcoming Russia-Africa summit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

The summit will be held in St.

Petersburg in late July.

"We are waiting for a representative delegation of Mozambique headed by President Filipe Nyusi ... a separate bilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia and Mozambique will take place at a forum event," Lavrov told a press conference in Mozambique.