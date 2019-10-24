(@imziishan)

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Russia and Nigeria have signed a contract for deliveries of 12 Russian Mi-35 attack helicopters, Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Deputy Director Anatoly Punchuk told Sputnik on Wednesday at the Russia-Africa forum.

"The contract has been signed, [for] 12 helicopters, the contract is being implemented," Punchuk said.

Nigerian Ambassador to Russia Steve Davies Ugbah earlier said in an interview with Sputnik that Russia had already delivered six Mi-35M attack helicopters to Nigeria under the contract, while the ways of securing the delivery of the remaining six were being discussed.