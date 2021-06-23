CORRECTION - Russia Reserves Right to Use Nuclear Weapons in Response to Aggression - General Staff

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia reserves the right to use nuclear weapons in response to the use of weapons of mass destruction or regular weapons against it if the very existence of the country is threatened, Russian General Staff chief Valery Gerasimov said on Wednesday

Speaking at the ninth Moscow Conference on International Security, Gerasimov emphasized that Russia's nuclear policy is purely defensive in nature.

"The Russian Federation reserves the right to use nuclear weapons in response to the use of nuclear and other types of weapons of mass destruction against it or its allies, as well as in the event of aggression against the Russian Federation with the use of conventional weapons, when the very existence of the state is threatened," Gerasimov explained.

Russia has developed means to neutralize the threat posed by the US missile defense systems, the official assured.