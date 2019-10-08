UrduPoint.com
CORRECTION - Russian Delegation Will Not Leave UNGA 1st Session Over US Rejecting Visas - Ministry

CORRECTION - Russian Delegation Will Not Leave UNGA 1st Session Over US Rejecting Visas - Ministry

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The Russian delegation will not leave the UN General Assembly First Committee session in New York despite the problems with obtaining US visas, Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control Director Vladimir Ermakov told reporters on Tuesday.

"Of course not, we came here to work on the more important issues of security and disarmament," Ermakov said when asked whether Russian diplomats might consider leaving the session. "It is very unfortunate that because of the absolutely unacceptable actions of the United States we have to discuss organizational issues for so long."

