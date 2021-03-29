CORRECTION - Russian Health Ministry Receives Documents for Registration of Sputnik Light Vaccine

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 06:30 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) The Russian Health Ministry on Monday received documents for registration of single-dose COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik light, according to the ministry's registry of medicines.
"Sputnik Light Vector vaccine for the prevention of coronavirus infection caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
date of registration of the incoming application: 03/29/2021," the registry said.
The Sputnik Light vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya Center, which also developed the Sputnik V vaccine.