CORRECTION - Saudi Aramco Acquires US Automotive Oil Producer Valvoline for $2.65Bln

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco announced on Thursday having finalized a $2.65 billion deal to acquire the US automotive oil and lubricants manufacturer Valvoline.

"The Saudi Arabian Oil Company ('Aramco') has completed the acquisition of the Valvoline Inc.

(NYSE: VVV) global products business ('Valvoline Global Operations') for $2.65 billion, through one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries," the company said in a statement.

The companies announced the signing of an equity purchase agreement on August 1 last year.

Saudi Aramco is the national oil company of Saudi Arabia founded in 1933, with its headquarters located in Dhahran. The company controls almost all oil production facilities in the country.