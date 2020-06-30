UrduPoint.com
CORRECTION - Second Round Of French Local Elections Sees Record Low Turnout Over COVID-19

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 01:10 AM

CORRECTION - Second Round of French Local Elections Sees Record Low Turnout Over COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The second round of 2020 municipal elections in France has seen an attendance rate fall of 22.1 percentage points compared to a similar election in 2014, as many decided to refrain from going to the polls due to the coronavirus disease and related risks, according to the statistics published by the French Interior Ministry.

The final turnout on Sunday was 41.6 percent, while six years ago, the turnout at the second round of municipal elections stood at 63.7 percent. At the time, it was described by then-minister of the interior, Manuel Valls, as a "historic low."

According to media reports, the low turnout could be explained by the fear of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lack of interest caused by a three-month delay to the second round.

The second round of the 2020 municipal elections was postponed to June 28 as a result of the coronavirus crisis. Initially, it was scheduled for March 22.

Notably, the second tour of elections was held in 4,820 communes, which accounts for only 14 percent of all the communes in the country.

Due to Paris' incumbent mayor, Anne Hidalgo, who is backed by the Europe Ecology-The Greens party, winning reelection, and green candidates also prevailing in other major French cities, the green movement gained a larger influence nationwide. President Emmanuel Macron's party, The Republic On the Move, saw a major setback, as its brightest victory was that of Prime Minister Edouard Philippe as Le Havre mayor.

