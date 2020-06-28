CORRECTION - Shooting at Walmart Distribution Center in California Leaves at Least 3 People Injured

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2020) At least three people were injured in a shooting at a Walmart distribution center in the Californian city of Red Bluff, media reported on Saturday.

According to the Red Bluff Daily news, citing eyewitnesses, the incident took place at about 3.30 p.m.

local time (22:30 GMT) during the shift change.

It added that at least five ambulances arrived at the scene, as well as police officers and firefighters.

Meanwhile, according to the New York Times newspaper, eyewitnesses heard about 50 gun shots. It is also reported that a car drove into the door of the distribution center.