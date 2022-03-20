CORRECTION - Sixteen Injured in DPR as Result of Sheeling by Ukrainian Troops - DPR Headquarters

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2022) Sixteen people, including two children, were injured in the Dontesk People's Republic (DPR) over the past 24 hours as a result of shelling of the liberated territory by the Ukrainian troops, the DPR Territorial Defense Headquarters said on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, from 09.00 (07:00 GMT) on March 19 to 09.

00 (07:00 GMT) on March 20, as a result of by the Ukrainian armed formations on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic, previously liberated by the DPR group of troops, 16 people were injured, including 2 children," the defense headquarters said on Telegram.

According to the DPR Health Ministry, during the same period, 18 civilians received injuries of varying severity throughout the republic.