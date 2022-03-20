- Home
- World
- CORRECTION - Sixteen Injured in DPR as Result of Sheeling by Ukrainian Troops - DPR Headquarters
CORRECTION - Sixteen Injured In DPR As Result Of Sheeling By Ukrainian Troops - DPR Headquarters
Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2022 | 11:50 AM
DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2022) Sixteen people, including two children, were injured in the Dontesk People's Republic (DPR) over the past 24 hours as a result of shelling of the liberated territory by the Ukrainian troops, the DPR Territorial Defense Headquarters said on Sunday.
"Over the past 24 hours, from 09.00 (07:00 GMT) on March 19 to 09.
00 (07:00 GMT) on March 20, as a result of by the Ukrainian armed formations on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic, previously liberated by the DPR group of troops, 16 people were injured, including 2 children," the defense headquarters said on Telegram.
According to the DPR Health Ministry, during the same period, 18 civilians received injuries of varying severity throughout the republic.