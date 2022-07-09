UrduPoint.com

CORRECTION - Sri Lankan Parliamentary Speaker To Become Interim President - Lawmaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 09, 2022 | 05:40 PM

CORRECTION - Sri Lankan Parliamentary Speaker to Become Interim President - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2022) Sri Lankan parliament speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana has been assigned to become the country's interim by the political party leaders at an emergency meeting called for the resignation of the incumbent prime minister and president, leader of Sri Lanka Muslim Congress party Rauff Hakeem said on Saturday.

"At Speaker's Residence urgent Party Leader's meeting. Several other Leaders including PM, AKD and Sumanthiran participated via zoom. Decision to ask both President and PM to resign. Speaker to take over as temporary President according to constitution," Hakeem said on Twitter.

Later, Hakeem said that Abeywardana has called on the country's president and prime minister to step down according to an overwhelming request of the political parties.

"Correction to my earlier tweet on consensus to ask PM and President to resign. No consensus as PM disagrees. Speaker however decided to write to President and PM to resign as per overwhelming request," he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Colombo was rocked by thousand-strong protests. Instead of holding a peaceful march, crowds tore through the barricades surrounding the residence of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, climbed over the fence and took control of the area, Sri Lankan media said, publishing multiple videos from the scene. Rajapaksa is reported to have been evacuated.

