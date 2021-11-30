UrduPoint.com

CORRECTION - Striker Of Year Award Goes To Polish Forward Lewandowski - Ballon D'Or Organizers

CORRECTION - Striker of Year Award Goes to Polish Forward Lewandowski - Ballon D'Or Organizers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) FC Bayern Munich and Poland footballer Robert Lewandowski received the France Football magazine's 2021 Best Striker 2021 award, the Ballon d'Or ceremony organizers said on Monday.

The ceremony of presenting the Ballon d'Or and other awards at the end of 2021 is taking place on Monday in Paris at the Chatelet theater.

The award was announced and granted by retired Cote d'Ivoire and Chelsea striker Didier Drogba.

Lewandowski scored 48 goals in 40 appearances for Bayern in all competitions last season.

