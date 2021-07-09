UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CORRECTION - Three Foreigners Among Eliminated Suspects Of Haitian President Assassination

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 12:30 AM

CORRECTION - Three Foreigners Among Eliminated Suspects of Haitian President Assassination

PORT-AU-PRINCE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) AU-PRINCE, July 8 (Sputnik) - There are three foreigners among eliminated suspects of the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, the head of the country's police Leon Charles said at a press conference.

"So far we have arrested six people for their alleged involvement in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, four others have been eliminated, of which three are foreigners," he said and confirmed that the organizers of the murder were still at large.

At the same time, the Haiti24 portal reported that the Haitian police had detained two more people in connection with the assassination of the country's president, thus raising the number of those detained in this case to eight.

The Haitian president was fatally wounded in an attack on his residence on Wednesday night.

Related Topics

Murder Attack Police Leon Same July

Recent Stories

China makes notable progress on biodiversity conse ..

46 minutes ago

Ali Nawaz brushes aside opposition's impression of ..

46 minutes ago

NATO Sees Russian Jet Incident in Baltic Sea as Pr ..

46 minutes ago

Mosquito-Borne Diseases to Affect Up to 4.7Bln Mor ..

46 minutes ago

Women Hold Less Than 1 in 3 Top Leadership Positio ..

52 minutes ago

BRI offers to boost business and trade cooperation ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.