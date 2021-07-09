CORRECTION - Three Foreigners Among Eliminated Suspects of Haitian President Assassination

PORT-AU-PRINCE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) AU-PRINCE, July 8 (Sputnik) - There are three foreigners among eliminated suspects of the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, the head of the country's police Leon Charles said at a press conference.

"So far we have arrested six people for their alleged involvement in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, four others have been eliminated, of which three are foreigners," he said and confirmed that the organizers of the murder were still at large.

At the same time, the Haiti24 portal reported that the Haitian police had detained two more people in connection with the assassination of the country's president, thus raising the number of those detained in this case to eight.

The Haitian president was fatally wounded in an attack on his residence on Wednesday night.