UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CORRECTION - Trump Signs Order To Force General Motors To Make Ventilators - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 01:30 AM

CORRECTION - Trump Signs Order to Force General Motors to Make Ventilators - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) President Donald Trump deployed the wartime Defense Production Act against General Motors (GM), accusing the automaker of wasting time in protracted negotiations over making ventilators during a national emergency, according to a White House statement on Friday.

"Today, I signed a Presidential Memorandum directing the Secretary of Health and Human Services to use any and all authority available under the Defense Production Act to require General Motors to accept, perform, and prioritize Federal contracts for ventilators," Trump said. "Our fight against the virus is too urgent to allow the give-and-take of the contracting process to continue to run its normal course. GM was wasting time."

Related Topics

White House Trump All General Motors

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Syrian President discuss effort ..

1 hour ago

RTA completes disinfection of metro trains, trams, ..

2 hours ago

Charity organisations in Dubai donate AED52 millio ..

2 hours ago

#GreaterThanCorona campaign from Sharjah to the wo ..

2 hours ago

Russia to Continue Supporting Venezuela Amid Sanct ..

57 minutes ago

DEWA urges members of society to turn off unnecess ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.