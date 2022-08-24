(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) The United Kingdom's new package of military aid to Ukraine worth 54 million Pounds ($63 million) will include 2,000 drones and munitions, the Downing Street said on Wednesday.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Ukraine on Wednesday as the country marks its independence day.

"Visit comes as the Prime Minister announces another major package of support, including unmanned surveillance and missile systems for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The £54 million package of 2,000 state-of-the-art drones and loitering munitions will enable Ukraine to better track and target invading Russian forces," Johnson's office said in a statement.

The package also includes "850 hand launched Black Hornet micro-drones."