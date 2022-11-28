MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) head William Burns did not discuss a potential settlement of the Ukraine conflict during his talks with Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin, Charge d'Affaires at the US Embassy in Moscow Elizabeth Rood told RIA Novosti.

"The United States has channels for managing risk with the Russian Federation, particularly nuclear risks, and that was the purpose of CIA Director Burns' meeting with his Russian counterpart. Director Burns did not negotiate anything and he did not discuss a settlement of the conflict in Ukraine," Rood said.

Earlier this month, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that the meeting between Naryshkin and Burns, held in Ankara on November 14, was initiated by Washington. US media reported that some of the issues covered included detained US citizens and nuclear risks.