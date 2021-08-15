CORRECTION - US Embassy Says Kabul Airport Taking Fire
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 09:10 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) There are reports that the Kabul airport is taking fire amid a deteriorating security situation in the Afghan capital, the US Embassy in Afghanistan said on Sunday.
"There are reports of the airport taking fire and we are instructing US citizens to shelter in place," the embassy said in a security alert released on Twitter.