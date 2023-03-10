UrduPoint.com

CORRECTION - US Fails To Deactivate Biolabs In Ukraine Before Military Operation - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2023 | 05:30 PM

CORRECTION - US Fails to Deactivate Biolabs in Ukraine Before Military Operation - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) Washington has failed to deactivate its biolaboratories on the territory of Ukraine, despite the relevant statements by US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Friday.

"The US authorities contradict themselves in their statements regarding the work of US biological laboratories in Ukraine. Thus, in his statement dated January 31, 2023, the representative of the US National Security Council, John Kirby, confirmed the presence of US biological laboratories in Ukraine, while indicating that they were abandoned by personnel and ... 'deactivated' before the start of the special military operation. However, the documents we received deny Kirby's statement," Kirillov told reporters.

