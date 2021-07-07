UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CORRECTION -US Restricts Air Travel To Belarus Effective Immediately - Final Order

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 05:00 AM

CORRECTION -US Restricts Air Travel to Belarus Effective Immediately - Final Order

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The Biden administration restricted commercial air travel between the United States and Belarus effective immediately, the Department of Transportation revealed in a final order.

"This Order was submitted for review under 49 U.S.C.

§ 41307 on July 2, 2021. On July 6, 2021, we received notification that the President's designee, under Executive Order 12597 and implementing regulations, did not intend to disapprove the Department's Order," the final order said on Tuesday.

The document said the order is effective immediately upon this notification.

Related Topics

Belarus United States July

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends graduation of students ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed named &#039;Man of Humanity&#039 ..

4 hours ago

DAE signs agreements to sell aircraft valued at US ..

4 hours ago

Abdul Razak Dawood for expanding regional trade to ..

4 hours ago

Govt not afraid of Bilawal's dirty politics: Ali H ..

4 hours ago

Illegal water pipes uprooted to reduce agricultura ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.