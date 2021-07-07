CORRECTION -US Restricts Air Travel to Belarus Effective Immediately - Final Order

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The Biden administration restricted commercial air travel between the United States and Belarus effective immediately, the Department of Transportation revealed in a final order.

"This Order was submitted for review under 49 U.S.C.

§ 41307 on July 2, 2021. On July 6, 2021, we received notification that the President's designee, under Executive Order 12597 and implementing regulations, did not intend to disapprove the Department's Order," the final order said on Tuesday.

The document said the order is effective immediately upon this notification.