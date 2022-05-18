CORRECTION - Zelenskyy Submits Bills to Parliament on Extension of Martial Law, Mobilization

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) The Ukrainian parliament registered on Wednesday bills submitted by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine.

The texts of the documents have not been made publicly available.

The Russian military operation in Ukraine began on February 24. Ukraine introduced martial law the same day for an initial 30 days and extended it twice, in late March and late April, and general mobilization for an initial 90 days.