Correctional Officer Sentenced For Unjustified Tasing of Inmates - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) A former corrections officer for Louisiana's Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office Detention Center was sentenced with 5 years and eight months in Federal prison after violating the civil rights of three inmates by tasing them repeatedly without justification, US Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Monday.

"Cody Richardson, 31, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Dee Drell to 70 months in federal prison for each count, to run concurrently, followed by two years of supervised release. Richardson previously pleaded guilty on May 28, 2020, to three felony counts of using excessive force against pretrial detainees housed at the RPSO facility," the DOJ said.

Richardson abused his authority as an officer back in 2018 by repeatedly tasing three different inmates on separate occasions when they were either restrained or not resisting.

He tased one inmate with his hands up, causing him to fall to the ground where he was tased three more times. In a similar case, Richardson tased another inmate in the back, causing him to fall to the ground where he was tased from behind another four times.

Richardson also tased a third inmate between 15 and 20 times while he was shackled to a bench by his ankles. After another officer further restrained the inmate using handcuffs, Richardson continued tasing him, even kicking him in his abdomen during the incident.

The DOJ added that they intend on continuing to prosecute officers who violate the civil rights of inmates who have been entrusted to their care and protection.