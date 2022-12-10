Corrections Officer Who Bullied, Beat Inmates Constantly Promoted - Reports

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 10, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) Corrections officer Thomas Ray Hinkle was constantly promoted despite abusing inmates and attempting to silence a whistleblower as well as impede an investigation by a member of Congress, the Associated Press reported after conducting an investigation into the matter.

The investigation found that the Bureau of Prisons repeatedly promoted Hinkle despite numerous "red flags" and rewarded him repeatedly over a three-decade career while other employees who also assaulted inmates lost their jobs and went to prison, the report said on Friday.

The Bureau of Prisons has defended Hinkle, saying he is a changed man and a model employee who has even promised to work with the Justice Department and Congress to root out "staff misconduct," the report said.

The report also said the Bureau of Prisons - and the Justice Department - knew about allegations against Hinkle in 1996 yet promoted him nine times - a practice that culminated in June with his promotion to the position of acting regional director, the report said.

The Bureau of Prisons officials opted not to publicize Hinkle's promotion and refused requests to provide the corporate media news site basic information about him, the report said.

While the Bureau of Prisons has vowed to change its toxic culture in the wake of numerous scandals regarding inmate abuse - a promise recently reiterated by the agency's new director, Colette Peters - it has continued to elevate Hinkle despite being involved in one of the darkest, most abusive periods in its history, the report added.

Hinkle said that even though he bullied and beat inmates in the 1990s, he regrets his behavior and now only talks about what he did to teach others how to avoid making the same mistakes, according to the report.

