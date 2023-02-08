Corrupt Draft Evasion Scheme Uncovered in Ukraine - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

HENICHESK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) A new corrupt draft evasion scheme, which involves military commissars and volunteer organizations in Ukraine, has become known to the Russian security forces from sources among Ukrainian troops, a representative of law enforcement agencies told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"According to information received from sources in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, a corruption scheme of draft evasion has been established in Ukraine. The entrance tariff is $10,000. It is a one-time payment to a military commissar in order to enroll a potential recruit in a volunteer organization operating at each Recruitment and Social Support Center of the Ukrainian army.

This is how the military enlistment offices are called there now," the source said.

Each volunteer is expected to collect voluntary donations through social networks from citizens in favor of the army, the source added.

"Depending on the amount collected, each volunteer is required to pay tribute personally to the military commissar through his intermediaries, the amount varies from 5% to 10% of the total sum collected," the source said.

In August 2022, Ukrainian media reported that a scheme involving traveling abroad under the pretense of being students to evade conscription, allegedly to attend Polish and Baltic universities, was gaining momentum among Ukrainian residents.