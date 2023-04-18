Corruption in Ukraine Did Not Involve US Aid - Power

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Corrupt practices have been observed in Ukraine but they did not involve the assistance provided by the US Agency for International Development (USAID), USAID Administrator Samantha Power said during a congressional hearing on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Corrupt practices have been observed in Ukraine but they did not involve the assistance provided by the US Agency for International Development (USAID), USAID Administrator Samantha Power said during a congressional hearing on Tuesday.

"There was corruption. It didn't involve US aid assistance," Power told the US House Appropriations Committee.

Power pointed out that the US government had hired a third party organization, which in addition to US embassy in Kiev, works to ensure that funds provided by the United States are not misused.

Power expressed confidence that all funds that the United States has provided to Ukraine are being used appropriately.

On Monday, the USAID said that the US government was allocating an additional $20 million in aid to Ukraine to fund further efforts to strengthen oversight and transparency in government affairs.