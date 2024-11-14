Corruption Overshadows Ukraine's Multi-billion Reconstruction Progam
Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2024 | 07:34 PM
When Bart Gruyaert agreed to help rebuild destroyed apartment blocks outside Kyiv, he hoped to be one cog in Ukraine's vast reconstruction programme, repairing just some of the damage wrought by Russia's invasion
But when the French company he works for, Neo-Eco, applied for building permits in the town of Gostomel, the local military administration asked the company to transfer the funds for the multimillion-dollar project to its bank account, under the pretence that it would run the project directly.
Officials told Gruyaert, "it's better if you transfer the money you received to our account," he recalled.
"But it doesn't work like that," he told AFP.
The company refused, and progress on the initiative, which had secured 20 million euros in private funding, immediately slowed.
It marked the latest example of the endemic corruption that has plagued Ukraine since it became independent after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991.
After Neo-Eco's refusal on the bank transfer, the local administration started dragging things out, adding new requirements to the contract and trying to incentivise the company to "give envelopes" to the right people, Gruyaert alleged.
The company reluctantly decided to abandon the project in September 2023, saying it was "impossible" to work under such conditions.
Following the saga, Ukrainian investigators said they had uncovered a system of "embezzlement" in the Gostomel military administration and accused its head Sergiy Borysiuk of appropriating around 21 million hryvnia ($470,000) meant for the reconstruction of houses and apartments.
In June 2023, after the allegations surfaced, Borysiuk was dismissed by President Volodymyr Zelensky.
He had pre-empted his removal with a press conference several days earlier in which he said he had done "everything possible" to ensure reconstruction efforts.
"It seems to me that you are looking for the enemy in the wrong place," he said.
