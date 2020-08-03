MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) Corruption hearings involving Argentina's former president and incumbent vice president Cristina Kirchner are set to resume on Monday, August 3.

According to the country's judiciary, the hearings will be held in a semi-virtual format, with judges and witnesses physically present in a courtroom and the rest joining via teleconference.

Kirchner and 12 other people, including her relatives and government officials, have been implicated in collusion and money laundering, solicited in 2007-2015, during her presidential term, through Argentinian businessman Lazaro Baez. The hearings began in May 2019 but were suspended in March of this year because of COVID-19.