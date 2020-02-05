UrduPoint.com
Corsica Wildfire Engulfs 4,000 Square Miles Of Vegetation - Civil Protection

French firefighters continued on Wednesday to tackle a blaze that has spread over 4,000 square miles on the Mediterranean island of Corsica, a civil protection unit said

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) French firefighters continued on Wednesday to tackle a blaze that has spread over 4,000 square miles on the Mediterranean island of Corsica, a civil protection unit said.

"The Quenza fire has spread over 1,083 hectares [4,181 square miles] of a hard-to-reach area.

The battle will resume despite the continuing wind," the Corsican civil protection unit 5 tweeted.

The wildfire erupted in the southern Corsican commune of Quenza on Tuesday. It has scorched large parts of Tova and Bavella massifs, fanned by strong winds, according to France 3 Corse.

Some 400 firefighters and 74 vehicles as well as water-bombing jets are involved in the operation to put out the fire. French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner is expected to arrive at the scene later on Wednesday.

