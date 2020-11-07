UrduPoint.com
Corsican Assembly Calls On UN, EU Countries To Recognize Independence Of Artsakh

Sat 07th November 2020 | 01:32 PM

Corsican Assembly Calls on UN, EU Countries to Recognize Independence of Artsakh

The Assembly of Corsica has adopted a resolution calling on all countries of the United Nations and the European Union to recognize the independence of the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsak

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) The Assembly of Corsica has adopted a resolution calling on all countries of the United Nations and the European Union to recognize the independence of the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh.

"The Assembly of Corsica is condemning the aggression of Azerbaijan supported by Turkey against the population of Nagorno-Karabakh, expressing solid support for the Armenian population as well as asking all UN and EU nations to recognize the Republic of Artsakh," the assembly said in a statement on late Friday.

The legislature also called on the international community to look for the peaceful resolution of the conflict and ensure stable peace in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The fighting on the line of contact in Azerbaijan's breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh started on September 27. Armenia and Azerbaijan have accused each other of starting the firing.

The international community strongly condemned the escalation and called on parties to settle the differences via dialogue, while Turkey has pledged its full support for Azerbaijan.

Yerevan and Baku have signed three ceasefire agreements, but all of them collapsed soon after entering into force. The Azerbaijani troops managed to make significant achievements on the southern flank, but within the past week, the front line has stabilized, with the Azerbaijani troops trying to reach Berdzor (Lachin), Karmir Shuka (Qirmizi Bazar), Martuni (Khojavend) and Shusha. Earlier this week, the Azerbaijani units cut off the main roadway linking Armenia with the Artsakh capital of Stepanakert, which may result in significant supply shortages for the Armenian forces operating in Nagorno-Karabakh.

