Corticosteroid Use Results in 87 Fewer Deaths Per 1,000 Critical COVID-19 Patients - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The use of corticosteroids in treating people who are critically ill with COVID-19 can result in 87 fewer deaths per 1,000 patients, Dr. Janet Diaz, the World Health Organization's (WHO) clinical management lead, told a Q&A session on social media on Wednesday.

In an accompanying report produced earlier in the day, the WHO issued a "strong recommendation" for the use of corticosteroids in treating the most severely ill coronavirus disease patients.

"The reason we made this recommendation was because the evidence shows that if you give corticosteroids you will have ... 87 fewer deaths per 1,000 patients," Diaz said, underlining that these figures concerned the most critically ill COVID-19 patients who were receiving treatment in hospital.

At the same time, the UN health agency advises against using corticosteroids in patients with non-severe symptoms, the expert stressed.

"The reason we said that is because there was a concern for harm. So the data was less clear on this, but there was a concern for harm in that subgroup so then, of course, we would recommend not to use it in those patients," Diaz explained.

One such corticosteroid that has been touted for treating severely ill COVID-19 patients is dexamethasone. Scientists in the United Kingdom found in June that dexamethasone was effective in treating patients in critical condition, prompting WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to call for the growth in global production of the corticosteroid.