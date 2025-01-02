Cosmetic Surgery Aficionado Jocelyne Wildenstein Dies Aged 79: Partner
Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2025 | 12:30 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Swiss socialite Jocelyne Wildenstein, also known as "catwoman" due to her extensive plastic surgery, has died aged 79, her partner said on Wednesday.
"It is with heavy heart and with great sadness that Mr Lloyd Klein announces the unexpected death of his beloved fiance and longtime companion Jocelyne Wildenstein," the fashion designer said in an English-language statement sent to AFP.
"Mrs Wildenstein died peacefully in her sleep in the late afternoon of December 31st, 2024 in her... suite in Paris where the couple had taken temporary residence since August of 2024," he added.
He tried to wake her from a nap so she could get ready for New Year's Eve dinner, but she was unresponsive, he said.
"Early reports from the doctors called to the scene indicate that she had endured heart failure and passed peacefully in her sleep," Klein added.
Born in Switzerland in 1945, Jocelyn Perisset became a New York socialite after marrying art dealer Alec Wildenstein, with whom she had two children.
She kept his name after their messy divorce in the late 1990s.
The cosmetic surgery aficionado, with more than a million followers on Instagram, became known as "catwoman" in the tabloids for the feline-like shape of her eyes.
She had been living between New York and Miami, she told French media in recent months.
- '$2.5-billion divorce' -
Wildenstein last posted a video of herself and Klein posing for photographers outside the Ritz Paris on December 23, to the soundtrack of Wham's "Last Christmas".
"I never wanted to change my face," she told French television news channel C8 this autumn, though admitting she might have wanted her lips to be a little thicker.
She denied rumours she embarked on cosmetic surgery to try to keep her ex-husband.
She received $2.5 billion from their divorce, making it one of the most expensive at the time, according to Klein.
Asked if she had found love again, she said she had with Klein, who was 21 years her junior.
Klein and Wildenstein "met during New York Fashion Week in 2001 when Lloyd was presenting his fashion collection on the runway," he said in his written statement.
"She was a front-row guest and after that show the two became romantically involved and had remained inseparable since that time."
"Jocelyne was my best friend, my partner, my fiance. She had a zest for life, and had a wicked sense of humour," he added.
mng-jfg-ah/jhb
Recent Stories
Victory Team welcomes back Shaun Torrente for 2025 F1H2O World Championship
11 years on, Syria protesters demand answers on abducted activists
S. Korea says initial data extracted from Jeju Air crash black box voice recorde ..
NA Committee on National Food Security meets
Leeds and Burnley held to draws as Windass hits Wednesday wonder strike
AJK PM felicitates newly elected office bearers of Lahore Press Club
New Orleans truck attack: what we know so far
Truck ramming kills 10 New Year's revelers in New Orleans, injures dozens
Two killed in separate incidents in Wah
Discussion to be made after receiving demands of PTI: Irfan Siddiqui
Football: English Championship table
Milan says no to all outdoor smoking in Italy's toughest ban
More Stories From World
-
Witnesses describe 'war zone' left in wake of New Orleans attack29 seconds ago
-
France's Macron says 'thoughts are with families' of New Orleans attack victims34 seconds ago
-
Cosmetic surgery aficionado Jocelyne Wildenstein dies aged 79: partner38 seconds ago
-
Pakistan formally begins 2-year term at UNSC, pledging to promote peoples' self-determination right11 minutes ago
-
Leeds and Burnley held to draws as Windass hits Wednesday wonder strike21 minutes ago
-
EU foreign policy chief denounces New Orleans attack21 minutes ago
-
11 years on, Syria protesters demand answers on abducted activists46 minutes ago
-
S. Korea says initial data extracted from Jeju Air crash black box voice recorder46 minutes ago
-
New Orleans truck attack: what we know so far55 minutes ago
-
Truck ramming kills 10 New Year's revelers in New Orleans, injures dozens55 minutes ago
-
Milan says no to all outdoor smoking in Italy's toughest ban1 hour ago
-
Russia attacks central Kyiv with drones, two killed2 hours ago