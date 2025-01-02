Open Menu

Cosmetic Surgery Aficionado Jocelyne Wildenstein Dies Aged 79: Partner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2025 | 10:30 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Swiss socialite Jocelyne Wildenstein, also known as "catwoman" due to her extensive plastic surgery, has died aged 79, her partner said on Wednesday.

"It is with heavy heart and with great sadness that Mr Lloyd Klein announces the unexpected death of his beloved fiance and longtime companion Jocelyne Wildenstein," the fashion designer said in an English-language statement.

"Mrs Wildenstein died peacefully in her sleep in the late afternoon of December 31st, 2024 in her... suite in Paris where the couple had taken temporary residence since August of 2024," he added.

He tried to wake her from a nap so she could get ready for New Year's Eve dinner, but she was unresponsive, he said.

