Cosmonaut Calls 1st Approach to Nauka Module During Spacewalk From ISS 'Historic Moment'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) During his spacewalk from the International Space Station (ISS), cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov first approached to the new module Nauka, calling it a historical moment, according to the crew's talks with the Earth, broadcast by Roscosmos.

On Friday, Dubrov and his colleague Oleg Novitsky make a spacewalk to connect Nauka module to the US power supply.

"A historic moment the first grab of the handrail of the MLM [multipurpose laboratory module Nauka]," Dubrov said.

"Yes, this is a historic matter," a specialist from the Moscow region-based mission control agreed.

The Nauka module flew to the ISS in July 2021 with a 14-year delay due to financial and technical problems.