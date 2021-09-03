Cosmonaut Calls 1st Approach to Nauka Module During Spacewalk From ISS 'Historic Moment'

- Home
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 10:16 PM
During his spacewalk from the International Space Station (ISS), cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov first approached to the new module Nauka, calling it a historical moment, according to the crew's talks with the Earth, broadcast by Roscosmos
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021)
On Friday, Dubrov and his colleague Oleg Novitsky make a spacewalk to connect Nauka module to the US power supply.
"A historic moment the first grab of the handrail of the MLM [multipurpose laboratory module Nauka]," Dubrov said.
"Yes, this is a historic matter," a specialist from the Moscow region-based mission control agreed.
The Nauka module flew to the ISS in July 2021 with a 14-year delay due to financial and technical problems.