Cosmonaut Fedyaev Says Each Person Adapts to Weightlessness in Space in Different Ways

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HOUSTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) Adapting to weightlessness in space is different for each individual, Roscosmos cosmonaut and mission specialist of Crew-6 Andrey Fedyaev told Sputnik.

"Since I am flying for the first time, I just ask for the advice of any other guys who were already in space, other cosmonauts," Fedyaev said in NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston. "But in general, this period lasts for each person in different ways."

There is no answer because all bodies are different - some are tall, some shorter, thinner or with more muscular figures, he added. Some people are getting used to weightlessness for three days, while for some it may last for a week.

Fedyaev also said that they do get special training to test their bodies and get used to the zero gravity feeling. Some of the ways for practice are flights with weightlessness, rotation on a special chair but also other physical exercises.

Fedyaev joined the Russian Air Force following his graduation in 2004 and obtained the rank of major prior to his retirement in 2013.

He was selected as a cosmonaut in 2012 and on July 15, 2022, he was selected to the SpaceX Crew-6 mission.

Fedyaev will be part of the four-man team that will be aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft Crew-6 which is scheduled to launch February 26 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The Crew-6 team is also international and it is worked out through a collaboration between Roscosmos and NASA. Other members of the crew, apart from Fedyaev, are: NASA astronaut and spacecraft commander Stephen Bowen, NASA astronaut and pilot Woody Hoburg and UAE astronaut and mission specialist Sultan Alneyadi.

Fedyaev and his team members are part of a program of cross-flights conducted by Roscosmos and NASA. In July 2022, Roscosmos and NASA signed an agreement on integrated flights of astronauts to the ISS.