Cosmonaut Rules Out External Influence As Cause Of Crack In ISS

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 01:50 AM

Cosmonaut Rules Out External Influence as Cause of Crack in ISS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Russian cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov, who was instructed by the Mission Control Center to inspect and photograph the alleged location of the external impact during the spacewalk, which may have caused the crack in Russian module Zvezda of the International Space Station, did not find any traces on the surface of the module, according to the NASA broadcast.

"I don't see anything," he said.

He also said that he had photographed the presumed place of possible influence.

Earlier, the ISS crew suggested that a crack in the intermediate chamber of the Zvezda module, which led to an air leak, could have been caused by an external influence. Later, Roscosmos said that it was premature to draw such conclusions. The Moscow Region-based Mission Control Center then instructed Ryzhikov to inspect and photograph the alleged place of external influence during the spacewalk.

