Cosmonauts Confirm Leak in Soyuz MS-22 Cooling System After Visual Inspection - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) The crew of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft confirmed a leak in the cooling system after a visual inspection, Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, a depressurization of the cooling system of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft docked to the station was discovered, according to a live broadcast of radio chatter between cosmonauts and ground specialists.

"According to preliminary information, on Thursday, December 15, damage occurred to the outer skin of the instrument-assembly module of the Soyuz MS-22 transport manned spacecraft," the agency said in a statement, adding that "a visual inspection confirmed the leak.

"

The crew reported that the warning device of the ship's diagnostic system went off, showing a pressure drop in the cooling system, the statement read.

"At the moment, all systems of the ISS (the International Space Station) and the spacecraft are operating normally, the crew is safe. After analyzing the situation, a decision will be made on further actions for both specialists on Earth and crew members of the ISS Russian segment," the agency added.