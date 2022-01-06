Cost of Damages Due to Riots in Kazakhstan Totals Over $90Mln - Kazakh Business Union

The amount of damages caused by rioters in Kazakhstan has reached about $92 million, with retail businesses suffering a loss of at least $79 million, the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs (Atameken) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) The amount of damages caused by rioters in Kazakhstan has reached about $92 million, with retail businesses suffering a loss of at least $79 million, the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs (Atameken) said on Thursday.

More than 300 stores and vehicles were damaged in violent protests across the country since the beginning of 2022, according to Atameken. The authorities continue to calculate damages to property and infrastructure, with the financial, retail and food sectors suffering major losses, the union said.

"The total amount of damages was approximately 40 billion tenge ($92 million), in Almaty 39.5 billion tenge. At the same time, it is not possible to assess the damage to most businesses, since there is no access to these properties," the chamber said in a statement.

The damages are mainly due to acts of vandalism, as well as theft of expensive equipment, interior decorations and goods, Atameken noted.

Meanwhile, in Almaty rioters also looted six shops selling firearms and other weapons, Kazakhstan weapon Association Koramsak reported.