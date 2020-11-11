MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) The direct and indirect costs of refugee presence in Lebanon is estimated to be over $40 billion, while Beirut has received just more than $8 billion in international support, Lebanese Social Affairs Minister Ramzi Musharrafieh said on Wednesday at the Damascus international conference on the return of refugees.

"The direct and indirect costs of displacement for the past nine years are estimated at more than $40 billion as a result of the pressure on public services, subsidized materials, infrastructure and job opportunities, which cost us an additional heavy burden that has weakened Lebanon's ability to bear the needs which have always been more than the support received from the international community fund, which is over $8 billion throughout the crisis," Musharrafieh said.

During his speech, the minister also said that Syrian refugees constitute over a third of the Lebanese population, and more than 80 percent of them live below the poverty line.

Musharrafieh added that 89 percent of Syrian refugees in Lebanon have expressed the wish to return to their native country, according to the statistics from the United Nations, and Beirut has approved a plan for the return of displaced persons in line with international norms and laws.

In addition, the minister highlighted Russia's role as one of the most important international sponsors of the refugee return plan.