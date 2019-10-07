UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Costa Promises 4 Years Of Stability In Portugal After His Party Secures Election Victory

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 05:50 AM

Costa Promises 4 Years of Stability in Portugal After His Party Secures Election Victory

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa has promised stability in the country in the coming years after his party won in the general election, albeit without securing a parliament majority.

"Political stability is necessary for the trust of Portugal, for the creation of new jobs, raising salaries," Costa said in a televised address, emphasizing that his responsibility is to "fulfill the commitments made with the Portuguese over the next four years."

Costa's Socialist Party received 36.

7 percent of the votes in the Sunday election, but it failed to secure a majority in the 230-seat parliament.

The Socialist Party's main rival, center-right Social Democrats (PSD), came second with 28 percent of the votes.

Portugal's Socialist government has ruled four years with support from smaller leftist parties. It has been credited with boosting economic growth to 2.1 percent above the EU average, lowering the jobless rate and reducing budget deficit.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament Budget Portugal Democrats Sunday From Government Jobs Election 2018

Recent Stories

UAE hosts 36th session of the Arab Ministerial Cou ..

7 hours ago

Lebanon&#039;s PM Hariri arrives in UAE

7 hours ago

Qudwa 2019 concludes by demonstrating skills requi ..

7 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Chairman of Department o ..

7 hours ago

Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates World Road Congress in ..

8 hours ago

Amal Al Qubaisi launches &quot;Smart Parliament Ap ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.