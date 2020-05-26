UrduPoint.com
Costa Rica Becomes 1st Central American Country To Legalize Same-Sex Marriage - Reports

Tue 26th May 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Same-sex marriages became legal in Costa Rica at midnight on Tuesday as the ruling of the country's Constitutional Court entered into force, ending the ban, Costa Rican media reported.

In August 2018, the Constitutional Court of Costa Rica ruled unconstitutional the law banning same-sex marriage and ordered that lawmakers prepare corresponding legislation or else the ban would be lifted automatically in 18 months.

According to the Mundo newspaper, the ban on same-sex marriage was lifted at midnight after the lapse of the deadline and amid the failure of the parliament to legislate on it.

The move makes Costa Rica the first Central American country and the fifth Latin American country to legalize gay marriage, along with Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador and Uruguay. Additionally, Mexico allows same-sex marriages in the majority of its states.

President Carlos Alvarado, who many think owes his victory during the 2018 presidential election to his support of legalizing same-sex marriage, has welcomed the new regulation, describing it as a common "duty to fight discrimination in all its forms."

